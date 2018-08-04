Group scales security fence to graffiti trains near DIRFT in Daventry

Trains near Crick were spray painted after a group got onto the railway by climbing a security fence

Northamptonshire Police have released pictures of the graffiti and of a man they want to speak to in connection with the trespassing incident near DIRFT.

The sides of trains were graffitied

At about 10pm on Tuesday, July 31, and Thursday, August 2, people scaled the fencing onto the railway on the Crick and Kilsby bridleway to graffiti the sides of trains.

Officers and British Transport Police are keen to raise awareness of the potentially fatal dangers of venturing onto a railway as well as reminding the public that it is a criminal offence.

PCSO Leslie Conopo said: “We’ve had several reports about these kinds of incidents taking place and we’re very concerned about the extremely serious risks posed to the people doing this.

"Spray painting onto train carriages under a live high voltage (25,000V) poses the very real risk of death by electrocution due to the paint vapour acting as a conductor and potentially exploding in the user’s hand causing life-changing injuries, if not death.

"We would really like to speak to the man in the photo, any witnesses or anyone with any information."

The British Transport Police campaign ‘You vs Train’ says: “Hundreds of people each year unintentionally take on the railway and lose. The railway’s full of hidden dangers. If you’re not hit by an unexpected train you’ll be hit by the lethal current in rails and power lines.

"You will be killed or left with catastrophic, life-changing injuries.

"And your friends and family will be left with the brutal consequences.

"Everyone loses when you underestimate this opponent. Everyone loses when you step on the track."

The campaign also features real-life stories including a short film about a teenager whose life was changed forever after going onto a railway. The film can be viewed at youvstrain.co.uk.

Anyone with information about the incident near Crick, or anyone who recognises the man in the photo, can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.