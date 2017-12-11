Gritting crews work round the clock in Northamptonshire after seven inches of snow falls

Below freezing temperatures and wintery weather conditions will keep Northamptonshire's gritters out on duty today.

With snow falling for most of Sunday, gritting crews headed out on several missions yesterday and overnight with snow-ploughs attached to clear the highways.

Up to seven inches of snow has fallen some parts of the county and motorists are advised to drive with caution.

Farmers assisted in a variety of locations on Sunday afternoon and were focused on maintaining access around hospitals, emergency service centres and on primary routes.

Gritting crews will be out today at the following times:

Saturday 6pm – the P1 routes

From Sunday 3am – continuous treatment of P1 routes with snow ploughs

Sunday 2pm – P1 routes with snow ploughs

Sunday 6.30pm – P1 routes with snow ploughs

Monday 1.30am – P1 routes

Monday 7am – P2 routes with snow ploughs