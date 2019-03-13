Grants worth over £200,000 handed out to community groups across Daventry District

Communities across Daventry District will benefit from more than £200,000 of funding to make improvements to buildings, parks and other facilities.

The money will be used for a range of projects including improving village halls, installing new equipment at parks and playgrounds, introducing traffic calming measures, and replacing street lighting.

Councillor Alan Hills, portfolio holder for community, culture and leisure on Daventry District Council, said: "We have a proud record of supporting communities across Daventry District through our community grant schemes and other sources of funding.

"There are some fantastic projects here that will benefit a range of people on our communities and I look forward to them coming to fruition.

"I know there are many worthwhile causes and projects out there that badly need our support, so please do not hesitate to contact our community projects team with any queries you may have."

Grants totalling around £154,000 were awarded to 17 groups as part of Daventry District Council’s (DDC) capital grants scheme, including:

£15,000 to help build a new preschool and family centre in Daventry

£14,000 to modernise Sibbertoft Reading Room, making it warmer and more accessible

£10,283 to install fitness equipment in Barby and Onley villages

£14,766 to improve paths and install new fences, a gate and benches at the Croft Way Play Park in Weedon

£16,212 to provide traffic calming measures in Staverton

£15,000 for new play equipment at Naseby Recreation Ground.

West Haddon Junior Football Club was awarded £37,000 from Section 106 funds – money which has come from developers to fund local projects – towards building a new toilet block. This project will also get £8,200 from DDC’s capital grants scheme.

And the Daventry District and South Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership successfully applied for £11,200 of Second Homes Funding to replace two mobile CCTV units.

DDC helps dozens of voluntary and community sector groups each year through funding for capital projects, events, small items of equipment, training, and expenses for volunteers.

For more information about the range of community grants offered by DDC, including the eligibility criteria for each grant, visit www.daventrydc.gov.uk/communitygrants or phone 01327 871100.