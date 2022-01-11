Grandad, 65, dies three days before Christmas following Northamptonshire M45 crash

A driver seriously injured on a Northamptonshire motorway in November has sadly died, police confirmed on Tuesday (January 11).

Ricky Stewart was hit by a passing vehicle after getting out of his Subaru Outback when it struck a verge on the M45.

The 65-year-old grandad was rushed to University Hospital Coventry with life-changing injuries but died nearly a month later on December 22.

Rickey Stewart, 65, died three days before Christmas

In a statement released by Northamptonshire Police, his daughter Naomie Stewart said: “My dad Ricky will be forever in my heart. He was my hero.

"His life, his influence, his energy is inextricably linked to mine and I take comfort in that.

“My dad enjoyed fishing, he loved to listen to music, dance around and make people laugh.

“He was a doting grandad to Mason and Dannii and we will forever miss him.”

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage of the fatal collision on November 29.

Investigators believe Mr Stewart, from Ryton-upon-Dunsmore near Rugby, had been driving east towards the M1 but was on foot on the westbound side when he was struck by a black Mercedes E220 at around 7.45pm.