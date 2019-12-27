Girls born in Northamptonshire face more than a dozen years of poor health in later life, figure reveal

Girls born in Northamptonshire face more than a dozen years of poor health in later life, figures reveal.

With people across the UK now expected to live longer in ill health, experts have called for “urgent action” to reverse the trend.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows girls born in Northamptonshire between 2016 and 2018 have an average life expectancy of 82.7 years – just below the UK average of 82.9.

But their healthy life expectancy is 66.3, meaning they will spend an anticipated 16.4 years struggling with their well-being.

Healthy life expectancy is partly based on a survey in which people are asked about their general health. People who answer it’s “very good” or “good” are classed as having good health, while those answering “fair”, “bad” or “very bad” have poorer health.

Boys born in the area between 2016 and 2018 have an average life expectancy of 79.6 years, and can expect to live 65.8 of those in good health on average. It leaves 13.9 years they’d spend in worse health.

In the county, different to the rest of the UK, the amount of time spent in poorer health increased for both sexes over the period.