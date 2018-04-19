Get your tickets ahead of Daventry's first ever Local Lotto

Daventry's first Local Lotto draw takes place this weekend.

The district council is encouraging residents to support local causes by buying tickets for Saturday's (April 21) jackpot.

The online Lotto offers a £25,000 jackpot for matching six numbers in sequence, and there are prizes for matching five numbers (£2,500), four numbers (£250), three numbers (£25) and two numbers (£5).

Anyone who buys tickets ahead of the first draw will also be in with a chance to win an iPad, as well a spa day for two at Fawsley Hall.

Daventry District Council (DDC) has entered into partnership with lottery organisers Gatherwell for the Local Lotto, a weekly online lottery which will redistribute half of its ticket sales to local community groups.

Anyone who buys a £1 ticket from www.local-lotto.co.uk will be able to elect for 40p of the money to go to one of the 63 local community groups, charities and sports clubs that have signed up so far.

An additional 10p from every ticket sold will go into the community pot – a general fund that will be distributed to other good causes in the district.

Of the remaining 50p from each ticket sale, 30p goes into the prize fund, 17p goes to the operator Gatherwell, and the remaining 3p is the VAT on the operator’s charge, which is recovered by DDC and used to cover their costs for running the scheme.

Draws will be made electronically at 8pm each Saturday night with the results published at www.local-lotto.co.uk as well as via the Lotto’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. Winners will be informed by email.