Get closer to wildlife at Daventry Country Park

Children will once again be able to enjoy pond-dipping at Daventry Country Park following improvement works at the wildlife spot.

Two new platforms have been created at the pond near the meadow, providing a perfect spot for educational pond dipping activities.

They replace structures built by the park’s ranger service and volunteers in the mid-1990s, but which had to be closed in 2015 for safety reasons following vandalism and general wear and tear.

A new replacement bridge has also been built which spans the dip between the reservoir walk and the old bird hide on the western side of the water – known as the bridgehide.

The spot where the old hide used to be has been cleared and coppiced for now, creating a peaceful spot with views across the southern end of reservoir.

The Friends of Daventry Country Park are working on a project to build a new hide there.

Cllr Alan Hills, portfolio holder for Community, Culture and Leisure on Daventry District Council, said: “Thousands of children, birdwatchers and other visitors benefitted from the old platforms and the bridgehide for many years, so we are very pleased to bring them back.

“Now the platforms have been replaced we hope to reignite young imaginations and host many more pond dipping activities as part of the park’s educational programme as well as through the Mini-Adventure activities during the school holidays.

“We are very proud of Daventry Country Park but we are always looking to make further improvements, so we’re thrilled to offer these facilities to a new generation of young people.”