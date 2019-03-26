Generous Daventry shoppers help Danetre Rotary Club’s collection for Marie Curie

Generous Daventry shoppers have helped raise £918.61 for Marie Curie nurses.

Rotarians from Daventry ‘Danetre’ Rotary Club recently collected in Bowen Square and other busy town centre locations.

Club president Paul Blackwell said: “Marie Curie nurses are there when we need them most and we are proud to be able to help them in their work.”

Club volunteers, who wear distinctive yellow vests and daffodil hats for the annual March fundraiser, would like to thank everybody who supported the collection.

For more information on Marie Curie support services telephone freephone 0800 090 2309 or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk