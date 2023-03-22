News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
1 hour ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
4 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
4 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus

Futures to host drop-in sessions for Daventry customers

Futures Housing Group is hosting two drop in sessions on Thursday 23 March for customers in Daventry.

By Jordan PriceContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT- 1 min read
Poster advertising drop in sessions for Futures' customers
Poster advertising drop in sessions for Futures' customers
Poster advertising drop in sessions for Futures' customers

Do you live in Daventry in a Futures home? Please come and talk to Futures!

Futures want to understand how it can do a better job for its customers in Daventry.

The housing association has organised two drop-in sessions locally on Thursday 23 March where customers can come and share their views and get questions answered.

The sessions will be held 1-3pm at Southbrook Community Centre and 4-6pm at Drayton Grange Community Association. Full details of where and when are on the attached poster.

Most Popular

Sarah Wyke, Director of Housing at Futures said: "This is a great opportunity for our customers to get to know Futures and us to get to know them. We'll have colleagues from across the organisation ready to answer any questions, or even just to be there for a chat and a cup of tea. 

"We're keen to hear how we can do a better job for our customers and take on board their feedback, so please help us spread the word to your neighbours! We look forward to seeing as many customers as possible."

If you can't make it on the day and still have feedback or questions for Futures, just email [email protected]

Daventry