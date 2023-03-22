Futures to host drop-in sessions for Daventry customers

Poster advertising drop in sessions for Futures' customers

Do you live in Daventry in a Futures home? Please come and talk to Futures!

Futures want to understand how it can do a better job for its customers in Daventry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The housing association has organised two drop-in sessions locally on Thursday 23 March where customers can come and share their views and get questions answered.

The sessions will be held 1-3pm at Southbrook Community Centre and 4-6pm at Drayton Grange Community Association. Full details of where and when are on the attached poster.

Sarah Wyke, Director of Housing at Futures said: "This is a great opportunity for our customers to get to know Futures and us to get to know them. We'll have colleagues from across the organisation ready to answer any questions, or even just to be there for a chat and a cup of tea.

"We're keen to hear how we can do a better job for our customers and take on board their feedback, so please help us spread the word to your neighbours! We look forward to seeing as many customers as possible."

Advertisement

Advertisement