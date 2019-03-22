Funeral held today for Daventry man stabbed to death in Northampton

The friends and family of Reece Ottaway who was killed last month rallied together to see his dream car project finished in time to join his funeral procession.

The 23-year-old car enthusiast died as the result of a stab wound at Cordwainer House, Byfield Road, in St James, on February 1 and his funeral was held in Rugby today (March 22).

Pictures from the funeral procession today.

Friends and family joined together to transform Reece's incomplete car project, a 1992 Nissan Micra, into a show-ready specimen in time for it to lead mourners in his funeral procession through the streets of Rugby.

His mother Charlotte Marshall said: "Reece’s dream is his Nissan Micra project car that was sitting in a garage as a bare shell with no wheels when Reece died.

"Reece had so many hopes and dreams for his car but they didn’t materialise, so we decided to make his dream come true and have been working on his car since the day after he died, with the help of friends and family.

"We have also had help from local and national businesses donating parts or services. It has had a full respray, new wheels and memorial seats among other things.

Reece's coffin was transported by horse and carriage.

"We hope we are making him proud by doing this for him."

Reece's coffin, transported by horse and carriage, was at the front of the procession as it set off from Rugby Funeral Home on Hillmorton Road and made its way through the town centre.

The procession ended at Rainsbrook Crematorium for the funeral - where the family were expecting up to 500 people for the service and wake.