Full list of the 11 areas in Northamptonshire Aldi is targeting for new stores

A popular supermarket chain is on the lookout for more locations in Northamptonshire where it could open new stores.

Aldi has announced it is on the lookout for 11 new store locations in the county, including in towns where there are already more than one of the chain.

The supermarket giant, which now has more than 900 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

Aldi is on the lookout for 11 new stores in Northamptonshire.

Bosses at Aldi say each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality.

“That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”

The full list of locations Aldi is targeting in Northamptonshire are:

• Burton Latimer

• Corby

• Daventry

• Desborough

• Kettering

• Raunds

• Rothwell

• Rushden

• Thrapston

• Wellingborough