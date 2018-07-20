Friends rally around Daventry mum-of-two to raise £100k for life-saving cancer treatment

A Daventry mum-of-two who has been fighting cancer for three years has been "overwhelmed" by the support of her friends who have raised thousands of pounds for her treatment.

Adele Cowgill, 40, was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2015 while 32 weeks pregnant with her youngest daughter Tilly.

Just 10 days after delivering Tilly prematurely, Adele had a hysterectomy and life-saving surgery.

She's twice been given the all-clear by doctors at The Christie Hospital in Manchester where she was being treated, only to be told a few months later that cancer had returned yet again.

In June she learnt that her treatment programme would no longer be funded and it is not currently available on the NHS.

After hearing the devastating news her best friends immediately swung into action, setting up a crowdfunding page with the aim of raising £100k for Adele's life-saving treatment overseas.

Just over three weeks later they have been blown away by the generosity of family, friends and even complete strangers who have been touched by Adele’s story.

With donations now totalling more than £20,000, Adele said it was "super emotional, very therapeutic and overwhelming" to receive such an outpouring of support.

Adele grew up in Daventry and attended Daventry Tertiary College along with the five friends who are now working hard to raise the remaining £80,000 needed to complete her planned course of vital treatment.

She has gone through countless rounds of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and has undergone major surgeries.

But throughout Adele has maintained an inspirational and upbeat attitude, completing a 5km Race for Life weeks after finishing her first course of chemo and has continued working and being a hands-on mum to five-year-old Lulu and Tilly, aged two, and wife to husband Travis.

Adele's friends continue to fundraise and have several events planned including a skydive on July 29, a music night at Daventry Working Men's Club on August 17, a 10km Wolf Run and Daventry Triathlon in September, a charity night, plus several half marathons taking place both here and abroad.

Family members have set up a website with information about all of the fundraising activities and an online auction of some fantastic holidays.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/adelerosscowgill.