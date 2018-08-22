Free late summer sailing at Daventry boating club's open day

A Daventry boating club is offering families the chance to try out sailing for free next month.

Banbury Sailing Club on Boddington Reservoir, near Byfield, is encouraging people to give the activity a try between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, September 2.

Anyone wanting to get involved in the open day is asked to bring soft shoes, and there will be hot and cold food available.

Banbury SC’s Kate Barlow said: "The sensational weather has definitely had an impact in more people wanting to find out what sailing is all about this year and it’s been fantastic seeing many new faces around the club.

"As well as encouraging people to try sailing for the first time we’re always looking at ways to offer new and different activities to keep our existing members happy and active too.

"This summer we’ve introduced a couple of different styles of racing and at different times so people have more options and opportunities in when they come to sail.

"Traditional ‘first past the post’ fleet and handicap racing have continued, but match racing, where two boats go head to head in a round robin competition, and pursuit racing, where the ‘hare' boats chase the ‘tortoises', have been very popular additions."