Free family films on big screen at Daventry Country Park

Families are invited to pack some popcorn in their picnic to enjoy free family films on the big screen at Daventry Country Park this summer.

The park will host the eighth annual Family Cinema Day on July 21.

It is being organised by Daventry District Council and sponsored by Crest Nicholson.

Paddington 2 and Disney Pixar’s Coco (both PG) are on the billboard for this year’s event, with each movie being screened twice during the day.

The first screening will begin with Paddington 2 at 10.30am, followed by Coco at about 12.30pm.

The later screening starts with Coco at 3pm, followed by Paddington 2 at about 5pm.

To ensure as many people as possible get an opportunity to enjoy the films, people will be given coloured wristbands on arrival to their chosen screening, allowing them free entry to that screening only.

People are welcome to bring picnics and refreshments with them, though the park’s Reservoir Café will be manning a stall offering jacket potatoes, drinks and ice creams, while Peckish Festival Food will selling a variety of chicken burgers, chicken strips and fries.

There will also be a sweet trailer offering candy floss and popcorn, as well as children’s entertainment from Crazy Horses including bouncy castles and face painting.

The car park will be open as normal but is expected to fill quickly and people are encouraged to walk to the park where possible, or make use of the free car park near the Council offices in Lodge Road.

