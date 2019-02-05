Four Northampton men charged with murder of 23-year-old... as well as GBH with intent and conspiracy to commit robbery

Officers investigating the death of a 23-year-old man in the early hours of Friday, February 1, have charged four Northampton men with his murder.

Police were called to Cordwainer House in Byfield Road at around 1.20am on Friday morning (February 1) following reports of a disturbance before a 23-year-old man was sadly declared deceased.

Seven bunches of flowers and a blue heart-shaped balloon have been left by the railings at the scene of a Northampton murder. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Jordan Kimpton, 20, of Sam Harrison Way, Duston (police earlier released his name as Benjamin Crowley, which the force has now said is an alias) , Alfie Drage, 20, of Clover Street, Upton, Adison Smith, 19, of no fixed abode and Ethan Sterling, 21, of Baukewell Court, Lumbertubs, have also been charged with GBH with intent and conspiracy to commit robbery.

They were due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday, February 5).

An 18-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released with no further action taken.

On arrest, one of the defendants - believed to be Jordan Kimpton - was found to have previously sustained an injury to his leg and he was airlifted to hospital for medical treatment. The air ambulance was called to an address in Sam Harrison Way, Duston at about 12.16pm on Friday to assist with a medical emergency and a man was taken to hospital

A police cordon still remains in place at Cordwainer House, days after the incident took place. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Four men and three women who were also arrested in connection with the incident have also been released with no further action taken.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, who is leading the investigation, said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the local community for their support during our inquiries and in particular through a series of operations which led to a number of arrests.

“Throughout the course of Friday and over the weekend, a number of planned police operations linked to the murder investigation were carried out in areas including Upton and Duston using armed officers and dog units.

“I appreciate it will have been alarming for people to see armed officers in residential areas and we would like to reassure them these operations were all carefully planned and carried out with public safety as a priority.

“I’d like to thank the community of Northampton for their support as we continue to investigate this tragic incident.

"Local officers are also continuing carry out patrols in the area to reassure the local community.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the incident room quoting incident number 0013 of February 1."

Seven bunches of flowers and a blue heart-shaped balloon have since been left by the railings at the scene of the murder the flat blocks.

A cordon remains in place at Cordwainer House and police continue to conduct high visibility patrols in the area to reassure the local community.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.