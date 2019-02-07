Four men accused of Reece Ottaway murder appear at Northampton Crown Court

Four defendants have appeared before Judge Rupert Mayo over the murder of 23-year-old Reece Ottaway who died in Northampton.

Jordan Crowley, 20, of Sam Harrison Way, Duston, Alfie Drage, 20, of Clover Street, Upton and Adison Smith, 19, of no fixed address all appeared in the dock.

Reece Ottaway

Ethan Sterling, 21, of Baukewell Court, Lumbertubs, appeared at Northampton Crown Court via video link.

All four defendants are charged with murder, GBH with intent and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Reece Ottaway, aged 23, from Daventry, was fatally wounded during an incident at Cordwainer House, Byfield Road, at 1.20am on Friday, February 1. He sadly died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary found Mr Ottaway died as a result of a stab wound.

The defendants are due next to appear in court on Tuesday, April 23.

READ MORE: Fifth person charged in connection with the death of Reece Ottaway in Northampton