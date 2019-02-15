Former Daventry editor pens fast-paced thriller

Former Daventry Express editor Peter Aengenheister has penned a new fast-paced spy thriller, set against three decades of East versus West sabre rattling.

In Armour Piercing Peter gives an insight in to what went on in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, forcing us to question if we learned from our mistakes or if recent stand-offs means history is about to repeat itself.

Unlike other protagonists in action thrillers, Armour’s behaviour is mostly defensive, showing he has a heart and isn’t just a ‘hard man’. This book will appeal to those who remember the Cold War, and those that enjoy a light read without having their intelligence insulted. It is also perfect for avid readers of the genre.

Armour Piercing is available on Amazon.