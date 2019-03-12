Flag raised as Daventry marks Commonwealth Day

The mayor of Daventry raised the Commonwealth flag yesterday in celebration of the 70-year anniversary of the formation of the political association.

Councillor Lynn Jones was joined by town and district councillors and members of the public at the Twinning Area where the mayor gave a speech and the Queen's Commonwealth message was read by DSLV sixth form students Ryan and Harriett.

Members of the community join in the Commonwealth Day celebrations

The theme for 2019 is ‘A Connected Commonwealth’, which offers opportunities for the people, governments and institutions of the nations to connect and work together through far-reaching and deep-rooted networks of friendships and goodwill.

"As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the formation of the Commonwealth, it is important for us to commemorate the occasion," said Daventry mayor Cllr Lynn Jones.

"At a local level, interpreting the theme of ‘A Connected Commonwealth’, voluntary effort by people working in either groups or as individuals, is what often shapes our communities, and by association, the Commonwealth.

"By working towards the common good, we can ensure that our community continues to grow.”