Five seriously injured as minivan and lorry crash head-on on A45 in Daventry

Five people were seriously injured when a minivan collided head-on with a lorry in Daventry on Monday night.

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses following the smash on the A45, Stefan Way, at around 8.30pm.

The white MAN truck was travelling heading west with the black Mercedes Vito minivan travelling in the opposite direction.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Five of the occupants inside the minivan were transported to hospital with injuries.

"Our Serious Crash Investigation Unit are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact us as soon as possible.

"Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number: 618 of 06/09/21."

.