Five people lost lives in Daventry in last four years

Workplace accidents have claimed five lives in Daventry in the last four years, new figures show.

Across the UK, more than 1,000 staff and members of the public have died in workplaces - though a Health and Safety Executive report says the UK rate is among the lowest in the EU.

HSE data shows that in the 2017-18 financial year, the most recent year recorded, one person died in a Daventry workplace: a 61 year old man, employed in services, who was struck by a moving vehicle.

There were also three fatalities in workplaces in 2016-17: a 53 year old man, employed in services, who was struck by an object; a 47 year old man, employed in construction, who was struck by a moving vehicle; a 22 year old man, employed in utilities or waste management, who died after a slip or trip.

In 2015-16, a 52 year old man, employed in utilities or waste management, died after contact with electricity.

Across the East Midlands, 70 workplace fatalities were recorded between 2014-15 and 2017-18 – the fourth-most per population of Britain’s 11 regions.

The most people were killed in the construction industry.