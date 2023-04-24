News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
45 minutes ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
49 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
3 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

First King's Award for Enterprise for Daventry-based Brian James Trailers

UK trailer manufacturer recognized for increased export sales during tough few years.

By Nick FulfordContributor
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST

Brian James Trailers is one of the very first companies to be awarded a King’s Award for Enterprise. The designer and manufacturer of car trailers for the automotive and construction sectors has seen a dramatic increase in sales over the last few years. In particular, it has become a major exporter to Europe and as far away as Australia and New Zealand. The business is led by CEO Lewis James, grandson of business founder Brian James. ‘We are incredibly proud to receive one of the first King’s Award’, says Lewis. ‘It’s been a tough few years with the pandemic, the extraordinary cost increase of raw materials and energy as well as export shipping costs, but despite this and thanks to our colleagues and business partners, we’ve ended up successfully navigating these choppy waters.’ The business, based in Daventry, Northamptonshire has made significant investment over the last three years to meet increased demand with two new factory buildings and additional precision manufacturing equipment including more robot welding and laser cutting machines. The increased production capability has helped the business meet demand from the UK and export markets. ‘As well as car transporters used by professional automotive logistics companies and motorsport teams, we also manufacture a wide range of commercial trailers.’ Lewis explains. ‘These include tippers, flatbed trailers and trailers for mini diggers and other plant and machinery and we see this as a growth area in the years ahead, both in the UK and in export markets.’

‘It’s a great honour to receive the King’s Award for Enterprise’ adds Lewis, ‘and reflects on all the hard work by the Brian James Trailers extended family around the world over the last few years.’ For more information about Brian James Trailers visit: www.brianjamestrailers.co.uk

Lewis James, CEO of Brian James TrailersLewis James, CEO of Brian James Trailers
Lewis James, CEO of Brian James Trailers
Lewis James, CEO of Brian James TrailersLewis James, CEO of Brian James Trailers
Lewis James, CEO of Brian James Trailers
Most Popular
Lewis James, CEO of Brian James TrailersLewis James, CEO of Brian James Trailers
Lewis James, CEO of Brian James Trailers
Related topics:AustraliaEuropeNew ZealandNorthamptonshire