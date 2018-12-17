First Braunston Literary Festival a success

More than 70 book lovers braved the December cold to attend the first ever Braunston Literary Festival.

Two books were launched during the event and attendees at All Saints Church enjoyed selected passages read by actors and canal enthusiasts Timothy West and Prunella Scales.

The first book was A Summer on the Nene by BB with illustrations by D. J. Watkins-Pitchford.

Sponsored by Braunston Marina, the covers two voyages in a small boat on the River Nene in 1966 in the twilight years of river carrying.

Tim Coghlan of Braunston Marina chaired the presentation, talking to the vice-chairman of the BB Society, Chris Coles.

Following this was Andree's War - How One Young Woman Outwitted the Nazis. It was written by her daughter Francelle Bradford White - based on her mother’s diaries and Francelle’s conversations with her.

Mr Coghlan also chaired this session, interviewed Francelle, with selected readings chosen by her, which were read by Timothy West and Prunella Scales.

David Laing, the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, presided over the event.

"I congratulate the organisers for the success of the first Braunston Literary Festival," he said.

"It deserves that title in view of its success, which has raised over £1,000 for the two charities, Crusader Community Boatings and Dementia UK."