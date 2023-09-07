Firefighters rescued van driver from a ditch following crash on A5 in Northamptonshire

A 999 call was made shortly after 12.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) to reports of a road traffic collision on the A5 outside the Heart of the Shires shopping village involving a HGV and a ‘box’ van.

A crash that closed a busy route through Northamptonshire involved a lorry and a van, police have now confirmed.

A 999 call was made shortly after 12.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) to reports of a road traffic collision on the A5 outside the Heart of the Shires shopping village involving a HGV and a ‘box’ van.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The busy stretch of road – which runs Kilsby and Weddon – was closed by emergency services, causing long delays. The van driver had to be released by fire crews as he was trapped after his vehicle went into a ditch.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...