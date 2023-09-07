News you can trust since 1869
Firefighters rescued van driver from a ditch following crash on A5 in Northamptonshire

Police closed the busy stretch of road to deal with the incident and clear away debris
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
A crash that closed a busy route through Northamptonshire involved a lorry and a van, police have now confirmed.

A 999 call was made shortly after 12.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) to reports of a road traffic collision on the A5 outside the Heart of the Shires shopping village involving a HGV and a ‘box’ van.

The busy stretch of road – which runs Kilsby and Weddon – was closed by emergency services, causing long delays. The van driver had to be released by fire crews as he was trapped after his vehicle went into a ditch.

Northamptonshire Police said it’s not believed his injuries were serious.

