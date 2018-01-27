Firefighters make a splash at Daventry nursery

A day of exploring fire engines and playing with hoses had a serious message for children at a Daventry nursery.

Busy Bees Nursery invited in firefighters from Daventry Fire Station as part of the nursery chain’s Take Care Tuesday initiative.

Daventry fireifghters visit Busy Bees for Take Care Tuesday

Staff and parents took part in a workshop on how to use the defibrillator which has recently been installed outside the nursery on Wimborne Place.

Firefighters also talked to children about the protective clothing they wear, before showing them how to use the engine’s hoses.

Nursery manager Hannah Smith said the nursery’s location near shops and other amenities means it is in a prime position to have a defibrillator to serve the local community.

She added: “The children loved meeting the firefighters and were thrilled to be able to explore the fire engine. They were full of questions.”

