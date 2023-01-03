Firefighters called to New Year's Day house fire in Northamptonshire village

A house fire caused the main road in a Northamptonshire village to be closed for several hours on New Year’s Day.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were called to a fire at a property in Daventry Road, Norton on New Year’s Day at 4.30am.

A spokeswoman for NRFS said: “On arrival at the scene crews found a chimney well alight with flames spreading into the loft. The main road through Norton was closed for a period of time during the early hours of the morning to enable the crews to access the property safely with the aerial appliance, which gave access to the roof.

Firefighters were called to Norton on New Year's Day.

“Crews remained at the scene until around 8am. A crew returned to the property later in the day to carry out an after fire inspection.”