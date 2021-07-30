Fire crews called to underground electrical incident in Daventry
Daventry fire crews were called to an incident in Western Avenue this morning.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:26 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:28 pm
They attended the scene at 9.40am after reports of a fire in the open.
The crew found smoke coming from a manhole cover, which turned out to be an underground electrical fire.
Crews requested the attendance of both Western Power Distribution and Northamptonshire Police and closed Western Avenue and Williams Terrace in all directions. Cordons were put up and crews offered safety advice to residents.