Find out how your business can benefit from Women's Tour at briefing in Daventry

Daventry District businesses are invited to benefit from the range of marketing and PR opportunities offered by the return of this summer’s Women’s Tour.

Daventry is hosting the finish of the Northamptonshire stage of this year’s cycling race on Thursday, June 14, having successfully staged the Grand Depart in 2017.

.

With a global audience, extensive coverage online and across social media, and 80,000 spectators expected in Northamptonshire on June 14, there is plenty of scope for firms to raise the profile of their brand through sponsorship.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: “The OVO Energy Women’s Tour has grown in popularity year-on-year and we expect 2018 to be the biggest and best yet.

“There are lots of opportunities for businesses to get involved, whether that is through taking advantage of the sponsorship opportunities on offer, or via other marketing and PR activities.

"The aim of the briefing is to give businesses a chance to find out more and ask any questions they may have, so please join us and learn how you can make most of the opportunities on offer.”

Businesses across the district are invited to find out how they can benefit from the tour at a briefing at The Sheaf Street Health Store on Tuesday, March 13 at 6pm.

There is no need to book – just turn up to find out more about the opportunities to get involved in the event.

Daventry District Council has also put together sponsorship packages to help businesses wishing to advertise their product or brand, network with potential customers, or secure high-quality product placement opportunities.

The packages range from £250 to £5,000, presenting a range of opportunities for businesses large and small.

To find out more about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.lovedaventry.com/sponsorship call 01327 302444 or email business@daventrydc.gov.uk.