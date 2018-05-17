Find out about Daventry District bin changes at roadshows

Daventry District residents can find out more about major changes to bin collections at a series of roadshows taking place this summer.

The events will provide an opportunity to ask questions about the new 1-2-3+ collection service, which starts on June 4, as well as ome tips on recycling and advice on how to slim your bin.

Daventry District Council’s environment portfolio holder, Councillor Jo Gilford, said: “These changes to waste and recycling collections are considerable so we are keen to do all we can to help our residents adjust to them.

“The roadshows will be a great opportunity for people to speak to experienced recycling officers about the new service, as well as pick up some really valuable advice about what can be recycled and ways in which they can reduce the amount they throw away.”

The roadshows will take place at

Moulton Village Festival on Saturday, May 29 from 11am

Long Buckby Library on Thursday, May 24 from 2pm to 6pm

Woodford Halse Summer Festival on Saturday, June 9 from Midday

Daventry Town Centre on the afternoon of Thursday, June 14 (during the OVO Energy Women’s Tour)

Crick Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, July 14 from 10.30am

Brixworth Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 22 from 11am.

Waste and recycling education officers from Daventry District Council will be visiting schools over the coming weeks for a series of workshops and assemblies on subject of reducing, reusing and recycling.

And households across the district will soon be receiving booklets containing information about the new service as well as a calendar showing details of their new collection day.

People can also find out all about the service in the latest edition of Daventry Calling magazine, which is being distributed to homes district-wide, and on the council’s website.

The new service is part of a wider new environmental services arrangement which will be delivered by Daventry Norse - a joint venture between Daventry District Council and Norse Commercial Services Ltd.

From June 4, the current system of waste and recycling collections will be replaced by the 1-2-3+ service, comprising a weekly food waste collection, a fortnightly recycling collection in a new blue-lidded wheelie bin, and a general waste black bin collection every three weeks.

Households can also sign up to a fortnightly garden waste service for an annual fee of £35 per bin, per year by visiting www.daventrydc.gov.uk/gardenwaste