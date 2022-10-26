Find Daventry florist's lost floral witches brooms

Our besoms are made from wood, lavender, twisted willow, cortaderia stem dried, dried eucalyptus, coffee sack hessian materials

On Saturday 29th October your new local eco-friendly florist www.Iberisgardeningforwellbeing.com will have hidden two besoms/witches brooms somewhere in Daventry.

From Saturday 22nd October Iberis will be posting on their instagram https://www.instagram.com/iberis_taylorslaymaker and facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Iberisgardeningforwellbeing with clues as to where you may find two lost floral besoms.

Whoever finds these gets to keep them as their own just in time for Halloween. Particularly handy for any witches out there!

All you need to do is follow Iberis on either Facebook or instagram and wait for the spooky clues to come your way and then get ready to go and hunt in Daventry for the lost Besoms on the morning of 29th October. THE LOST BESOMS/WITCHES BROOMS WILL NOT APPEAR AT THE DESTINATION THE CLUES LEAD YOU TO UNTIL THE MORNING OF 29/10/22 WHEN THE HUNT BEGINS FROM 9am.