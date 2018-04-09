Feast of musical treats at Brixworth festival

Organisers of the fourth Brixworth Music Festival say this year’s is going to be the biggest and best one yet.

Taking place from Saturday, April 20, to Sunday, April 29, the festival promises to have something to suit all musical tastes.

Vivienne Olive, joint artistic director at Brixworth Music Festival, said: “This festival is attracting ever more attention and is growing from year to year.

“It is a festival that caters to all tastes and with the new offer of a Festival Pass for £25 for all concerts during the festival week, we are hoping more people might be tempted to come along and discover something new – not just the larger events, but the quieter, gentler concerts.”

The programme includes brass music, a pop group and orchestral music.

“Concerts with large ensembles are undoubtedly attractive and we all love them,” added Vivienne.

“And in this respect the Brixworth Music Festival will not disappoint you.”

Intimate, smaller concerts offer something for those quieter moments, where visitors can sit back, switch off and reflect.

Vivienne added: “With your Brixworth Festival Pass you can not only go along to the opening pop concert, enjoy one of the of the best brass bands in the country, and the newly formed Brixworth Festival Orchestra, but you can also enter the gentler world of the Tedesca String Quartet, the piano recital of Oksana King and the Old English Fantasy.”

For more visit www.brixworthmusicfestival.co.uk