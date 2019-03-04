Father and son team open doors on new-look pub in Daventry

A father and son team have opened the doors to a new look pub in Daventry.

The George has been reopened by Gerry and Steven McGeachey after a £120k investment by pub owners, Punch.

It has undergone a transformation including full external and internal redecoration with new signage throughout.

Steven is particularly passionate about making the George a home for all local sports teams to gather, and with an already established pool team is looking forward to seeing The George become a hub for local teams.

He said: “The pub looks great and we are excited to get going and bring the pub back to the heart of the community.

“The George has been my dad’s local for years so when the opportunity to run it with Punch arose, it was too good to miss.

“We have a really loyal customer base and have big ambitions to grow the business and bring people back out to use their local pub.”

Further works are planned to update the beer garden, which will be ready to use in the spring.

Following the investment, Punch development manager Stuart Taylor said: “We are extremely pleased with the new look pub that has been created here and are confident that with Gerry and Steven at the helm the pub will go from strength to strength.”

Punch Taverns owns and operates 1,300 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales and is investing £32 million in its pub estate in the next year with the right publicans running their pubs.