Fatal collision on main road near Daventry after Ford Focus crashes into trees and car

A 49-year-old woman has died following a fatal collision near Daventry earlier this week.

The woman was driving a silver Ford Focus along the A361 near Pavillion Lodge, Ashby St Ledgers, on Monday (October 15).

She was involved in a collision with trees lining the road and subsequently a silver Subaru Impreza.

Sadly, the driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615. Or contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.