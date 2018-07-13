Fans excitedly arrive at sell-out Little Mix concert in Northampton

Thousands of Little Mix fans descended on Northampton last night to enjoy the girl’s Summer Hits Tour.

Pop superstars Little Mix performed to a sell-out crowd at the Northamptonshire County Cricket Ground in Northampton last night (Thursday).

Click here to see our picture special of fans arriving at the county ground

The tour began in Hove earlier this month and came to the Wantage Road venue where they performed hits including Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

Tickets went on sale at the end of November last year and sold out within six hours.

At the time a spokesman for the County Ground said: “Little Mix are the biggest girl band in the world so we knew we would have huge interest.”

Road closures were in place around the cricket ground for much of yesterday as thousands of fans arrived at the ground in the summer sunshine.

Little Mix recently released The Platinum Edition of their smash hit album Glory Days.

The original version of the album spent five weeks at the top of the UK Albums Chart, surpassing any other album released by a female group this century and becoming the longest- reigning girl group number one album since Spice Girls’ debut 20 years ago.

They have continued their run of hit singles in 2017 with smashes such as Touch, No More Sad Songs, Power and Reggaeton Lento (Remix).

