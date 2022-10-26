Family-run Crick fitness centre,shortlisted for National Fitness Award

Mother and daughter owned fitness centre.

The Sweat Hut Ltd has been shortlisted in the National Fitness Awards, the UK’s biggest free-to-enter fitness awards, and are in the running for a prestigious national award.

The club has been shortlisted in the Community Involvement category at the National Fitness Awards, an annual event which recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor Service Sport, and in each category up to seven finalists have been selected, who will now go through to the next stage of the judging process.

Trophies will then be handed out a glittering awards ceremony hosted by Diane Youdale (Jet from Gladiators) on Friday November 18 at The Athena in Leicester.

National Fitness Awards’ event organiser Dominic Musgrave said: “All our shortlisted facilities should be really proud of their achievements in being chosen as a finalist as the calibre of entries has been amazing."