Family-run Crick fitness centre,shortlisted for National Fitness Award
The Sweat Hut Ltd, is a small fitness centre based in Crick village. We specialise in providing fully inclusive exercise classes to the whole community, regardless of age, ability or experience. Helping people with their health and fitness is our passion and seeing the results achieved, both physically and mentally is why we are here. We have recently been shortlisted for a National Fitness Award.
The Sweat Hut Ltd has been shortlisted in the National Fitness Awards, the UK’s biggest free-to-enter fitness awards, and are in the running for a prestigious national award.
The club has been shortlisted in the Community Involvement category at the National Fitness Awards, an annual event which recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.
The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor Service Sport, and in each category up to seven finalists have been selected, who will now go through to the next stage of the judging process.
Trophies will then be handed out a glittering awards ceremony hosted by Diane Youdale (Jet from Gladiators) on Friday November 18 at The Athena in Leicester.
Most Popular
National Fitness Awards’ event organiser Dominic Musgrave said: “All our shortlisted facilities should be really proud of their achievements in being chosen as a finalist as the calibre of entries has been amazing."
Laura Pinchback, owner of The Sweat Hut Ltd, added “As a small family owned business we couldn’t be prouder to have been shortlisted for this award. We are up against some major competition but we are excited to be representing Crick on this large stage.The community of Crick, the surrounding villages and local small towns are at the heart of everything we do. I know I am biased but we really do have the best instructors and the most amazing members, and we invite anyone who hasn’t popped down to come pay us a visit and see what we get up to! Sweat is a team and we’d love you to become a part of it!”