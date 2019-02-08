Family pays tribute to Reece Ottaway following his death in Northampton

The family of Reece Ottaway, who was killed in St James a week ago, have described him as having "a loving heart".

Reece aged 23, from Daventry, was stabbed and fatally wounded during an incident at Cordwainer House, Byfield Road at about 1.20am on Friday, February 1. He sadly died at the scene.

Five people have since been charged with his murder.

In a statement released via Northamptonshire Police today (Friday), his family said: "Reece was a son, a brother, a nephew, a grandson and was also soon to be an uncle. Reece was also a friend to many, many people.

"Those who knew Reece knew just how much of a loving heart he had. He was looked up to by his younger siblings and all they know is that they will never see Reece again."

Reece's family said they will struggle to go on without him such is the impact of his sudden death.

"What has happened to Reece will haunt us for the rest of our lives; we do not know how we will live without him."

The statement went on to thank well-wishers and the emergency services involved.

It continued: "We would like to place on record our thanks to everyone who has expressed sympathy; your support has been extraordinary.

"We would also like to place on record our thanks to everyone involved in helping the police with their enquiries.

We hope that justice will be served in the right way.

"We would like to thank the police for their hard work. We know it has been very demanding physically and emotionally, and our thoughts go out to those that witnessed the aftermath of Reece’s death.

The statement continued by reminding people that police would still like to hear from witnesses or anyone with relevant information about Reece's death: "If you have any information that could help the police, please come forward. Nobody deserves what happened to Reece.”