Family affair as Daventry town centre pub reopens after £120,000 revamp

A Daventry town centre pub has reopened after a £120,000 refurbishment with a new father and son duo in charge.

The George Inn, in St James Street, has new landlords in Gerry McGeachey and his son Steven, who run another pub in town.

The new-look George has undergone a transformation which has seen full external and internal redecoration with new signage throughout.

"The pub looks great and we are excited to get going and bring the pub back to the heart of the community," said Steven.

"The George has been my dad’s local for years so when the opportunity to run it with Punch arose, it was too good to miss.

"We have a really loyal customer base and have big ambitions to grow the business and bring people back out to use their local pub."

The pub shows live sports and will host DJ nights and live music events.

Steven said he wants to make the George a place for all local sports teams to gather.

Further works are planned to update the beer garden, which will be ready to use in the spring.

Punch development manager Stuart Taylor said: "We are extremely pleased with the new look pub that has been created here and are confident that with Gerry and Steven at the helm the pub will go from strength to strength."