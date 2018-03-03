Exclusive home composting offer for Daventry District residents

Composting bins are being offered at bargain prices to Daventry District residents wishing to recycle their garden waste at home as an alternative to this summer’s new collection service.

Daventry District Council has teamed up with the Northamptonshire Waste Partnership and getcomposting.com to offer a limited number of home composting bins for only £9.99 each including delivery (usually £17.98 plus £5.99 delivery).

The black 220-litre bins are available at getcomposting.com – type in your postcode for the offer – or call 0844 571 4444.

There are also other offers on the website exclusively for Northamptonshire residents, including a special ‘buy one get one half price’ offer on some bins – ideal for people with larger gardens or who want to team up with a friend or neighbour.

Getcomposting also has some special offers on a range of other items including water butts and other accessories.

Why compost?

• It’s easy to make and easy to use.

• It’s a free continual source of the very best compost.

• Improves soil structure, PH balance and moisture

• Helps your plants grow

• Reduces carbon emissions and the need for polluting bonfires

• Lessens organic waste from landfill and reduces refuse collection costs