Exciting News: Kilsby CE Primary School Opens New Class to Meet Growing Numbers

Mrs Sensecall with children from the school

Just a few years ago, in 2020, Kilsby CE Primary School consisted of only four classes. Since then, the school has flourished, and is now proud to offer an educational experience with seven single-year group classes. This growth reflects the confidence parents have in the school's commitment to academic excellence and nurturing the unique talents of each child. With the addition of the new class, there are limited spaces available across all year groups.

Mrs Sensecall, the Head of School says, “At Kilsby CE Primary School, we are proud of our growth and the opportunity to provide a nurturing education rooted in our distinctive Christian ethos. We strive to create an environment where children flourish, grow in character, and develop the skills necessary to succeed in an ever-changing world. We endeavour to support each child's holistic development, not only academically but also emotionally, socially, and spiritually. There’s nothing my staff and I love more than to ignite a love for learning, inspire curiosity, and help students reach their full potential.”

Innovate Multi Academy Trust CEO Antony Witheyman says, “I'm so excited that we can open up an extra class at Kilsby so that more children and families can join this fantastic school and be a part of this wonderful community. Georgina, the Governors and their team have worked incredibly hard so that we can offer this opportunity to join the school. Kilsby is a school filled with fun, family, opportunities and a focus on high quality education.”