Exciting News: Kilsby CE Primary School Opens New Class to Meet Growing Numbers

Kilsby CE Primary School has experienced a remarkable journey of growth over the past few years and is thrilled to announce that, due to the increasing numbers of students, the school will be opening a seventh class in September 2023. This expansion is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the wonderful staff, led by Mrs. Sensecall, the Head of School.
By Heather FishwickContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:56 BST
Mrs Sensecall with children from the schoolMrs Sensecall with children from the school
Just a few years ago, in 2020, Kilsby CE Primary School consisted of only four classes. Since then, the school has flourished, and is now proud to offer an educational experience with seven single-year group classes. This growth reflects the confidence parents have in the school's commitment to academic excellence and nurturing the unique talents of each child. With the addition of the new class, there are limited spaces available across all year groups.

Mrs Sensecall, the Head of School says, “At Kilsby CE Primary School, we are proud of our growth and the opportunity to provide a nurturing education rooted in our distinctive Christian ethos. We strive to create an environment where children flourish, grow in character, and develop the skills necessary to succeed in an ever-changing world. We endeavour to support each child's holistic development, not only academically but also emotionally, socially, and spiritually. There’s nothing my staff and I love more than to ignite a love for learning, inspire curiosity, and help students reach their full potential.”

Innovate Multi Academy Trust CEO Antony Witheyman says, “I'm so excited that we can open up an extra class at Kilsby so that more children and families can join this fantastic school and be a part of this wonderful community. Georgina, the Governors and their team have worked incredibly hard so that we can offer this opportunity to join the school. Kilsby is a school filled with fun, family, opportunities and a focus on high quality education.”

For families interested in joining our school community, we warmly invite you to arrange a personal tour with Mrs Sensecall who will be delighted to guide you through our school, answer any questions you may have, and provide insights into life at Kilsby. To book a tour, please contact the school office at 01788 822711 or email us at [email protected]