Ex-Northamptonshire police officer dismissed after having 'sexual relations' with junior colleague at work

A former Northamptonshire Police officer, who resigned before his misconduct hearing, has been told he will never be allowed to work in the police service again.

The individual, who cannot be named, was under investigation after allegations surfaced the officer was pursuing a relationship with a junior colleague, including intimate sexual relations while on duty in work premises.

A private Special Case Hearing held at force headquarters and chaired by the Chief Constable, ruled the officer would have been dismissed for gross misconduct.

The details have been placed on the College of Policing Barred List, which means that he will not be allowed to work in the police service again.

In his summing up, Mr Edens found the officer had breached the standards of honesty and integrity required of a police officer and exhibited discreditable conduct, specifically “behaviour that would bring discredit to the police service if it were discovered (as it has been) and [which] would be unacceptable to the public."

Mr Edens said: “Northamptonshire Police is here to protect people from harm. Whatever role each member of the force has, they contribute to this purpose.

“Officers who are in leadership roles should take personal responsibility for promoting and reinforcing the principles and standards set out in the Code of Ethics.

“The time they spend in work, being paid public money to discharge their duties, should not be spent gratifying their own desires. If any officer finishes their tasks for the day before the end of their tour of duty, they should make arrangements with a supervisor to do other duties.

“They must demonstrate a high degree of integrity as they are role models for inexperienced and impressionable colleagues.”