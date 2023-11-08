Southbrook estate community clean-up day in Daventry: “When we work together, we can make such a difference”

‘Littering caused by a few thoughtless individuals ruins our environment and is an eyesore to locals and visitors’

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and Futures Housing Group, a housing association, partnered with several organisations to support a community clean-up day on the Southbrook estate in Daventry.

The event was organised as part of an ongoing project to fight against fly-tipping and littering in the area.

Councillor David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “Littering caused by a few thoughtless individuals ruins our environment and is an eyesore to locals and visitors, but it is uplifting to see partners and residents work together to take pride in their local community and make West Northants a tidier and more pleasant place for all.

Many local partners came together on the day, including the Northamptonshire Police, Daventry Town Council, NORSE waste collectors, Cummins, an engineering company, Southbrook Community Centre, and the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Duncan Timbs, watch manager at Daventry Fire Station, said: “We are always happy to support community activities in and around Daventry, especially when it helps to improve the environment and safety of residents and visitors.

“The Southbrook ‘Day of Action’ was also an opportunity for the crew to work alongside key partners to engage with local people and offer fire safety advice.”

People tackled litter picking in the hotspots of the estate by removing trolleys and clearing up a local den area and playing field used by young people.

Sophie Harding, Community Engagement Project Delivery Officer at Futures, said: “It was great to see so many different organisations come together to support the community. The transformation made in some areas in just the space of a day was huge, so it’s brilliant to know that when we work together, we can make such a difference.”

Take a look at the gallery below for some of the photos taken on the day.

Cllr David Smith said: “If you would like support to hold a litter pick in your community, please get in touch with us to find out more about borrowing free litter picking equipment.”

