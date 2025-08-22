Part of Grand Union Canal in Northamptonshire closed to boats due to low water levels

Part of the Grand Union Canal in Northamptonshire has closed to boats due to low water levels following “one of the driest springs on record” and several heatwaves.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locks 1 to 17 on the Northampton Arm of the Grand Union Canal closed to boaters at 4pm on Wednesday August 20. The stretch of canal which is now closed runs from near Milton Malsor to Cotton End where the canal meets the River Nene.

The decision, made by The Canal and River Trust, was made to help conserve water and maintain safe navigation, following hot and dry weather, which has left water levels low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for The Canal and River Trust said: “Our canal network is feeling the effects of one of the driest springs on record and several heatwaves already this summer. Our charity's teams and volunteers have been working round the clock to manage water levels but, with such little rainfall and reservoir holdings dwindling, we've had to temporarily close some locks to boats. This will help us save water to keep boats afloat, protect the wildlife that lives in the canal, and safeguard the canal infrastructure itself.

Locks on the Northampton branch of the Grand Union Canal have been closed to boaters, due to low water levels.

“Despite a few heavy downpours recently, we need sustained rain to top up the reservoirs that feed the canals. But, as soon as water levels allow, we’ll get them back open.

"We know how frustrating navigation restrictions are and we’re grateful to boaters for their support and patience."

The trust says they are constantly reviewing the situation and will do their best to allow temporary windows of passage through locks, but it will dependent on water levels improving “adequately”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also restrictions on the Grand Union Canal’s main branch too. Locks from near Towcester through to near Long Bucky have only been allowing boats to pass through between 10am and 3pm since August 15. From Tuesday August 26, the trust will move to a full closure for these locks, due to the low water levels.

Towpaths beside the canal will remain open, which the trust was keen to stress for visitors looking to walk, cycle or spend time by the water, or visit waterside businesses.