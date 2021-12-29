Northants Litter Wombles collect whopping 30,000 bags of litter in county throughout 2021

Northants Litter Wombles have removed 30,000 bags of litter from across Northamptonshire throughout 2021.

The couty's volunteer-led litter picking team now has more than 2,800 members who go out in their spare time collecting litter from across the county, with groups in Northampton, Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Daventry as well as in some villages.

The group was started in February 2021 by Nicola Elliott who was simply fed up of seeing litter everywhere.

Nicola posted on Facebook to see if there were any other like-minded individuals who would join her on a litter pick and the group was formed.

On the milestone, Nicola said: "Our aim is to make Northamptonshire a cleaner place to live, work and visit.

"Litter picking can be very rewarding, it’s a great feeling when you have cleared a particularly grotty area.

"We have removed an awful lot of historic grot this year - crisp packets and cans from the 1990s. But it can also be disheartening when you go back to an area you have cleared and it is badly littered again.

"Education is key - we need to make people stop and think so they take their litter home or find a bin rather than littering.

"We have started visiting schools delivering assemblies on littering and the harm it does to our environment. Any schools who would like more information can contact us."