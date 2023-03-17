Anglian Water is proposing to implement compulsory metering by 2030 as part of its water resources management plan, which could affect households in Northamptonshire.

The company is currently consulting on this plan, which looks at how it can meet meet the water demand growth without causing deterioration to the environment.

The plan highlights main aims including increasing supply through new reservoirs, reducing abstraction levels, and reducing how much water households and businesses use.

Compulsory metering could be implemented by Anglian Water.

As part of this Anglian Water is proposing to make water metering compulsory, as it said people who pay a set amount use more water on average than people who are measured on how much they use.

A report said that according to Anglian Water nine percent of its customers have chosen to stay on unmeasured charging, where they pay a set amount for their water regardless of how much they use.

It said the management plan sets out that unmeasured customers use on average 174 litres per person per day compared to 128 litres on average use by people who are measured.

The report said: “Anglian Water believes that all customers should pay on the basis of what they use and proposes to implement compulsory metering by 2030.