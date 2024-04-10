Litter heroes assemble for the Great British Spring Clean

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colleagues at East Midlands housing association Futures Housing Group recently helped clean the streets of its customers’ homes as part of a nationwide litter picking campaign.

Futures was joined by charity volunteers, community groups and local councillors on five litter picks in March, as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s, Great British Spring Clean.

Over 100 bags of rubbish were collected across Derbyshire and Northamptonshire, filled with crisp packets, cigarettes, and cans, plus a toaster and car exhaust pipe.

Futures colleagues with a van full of rubbish and gardening waste after tidying a car park

As well as organising its own litter picks, Futures joined community group Horsley Woodhouse Community Association (HWCA) in Derbyshire, and Daventry Town Council in Northamptonshire for their own Great British Spring Clean litter picks.

Tania Pells, Chairman of HWCA said: “Our members, the local Labour group and colleagues from Futures took to the streets with litter pickers in hand, even enjoying it in the rain. Thank you so much to everyone who gave up their time to support the community of Horsley Woodhouse.”

Charlotte Jones, Daventry Town Council’s Ranger said: “It was lovely to see so many people at the Southbrook community litter pick, from young to old. Everyone had a good day!”

Northamptonshire Police, Waste collectors Norse, West Northamptonshire Council and a bunch of excitable seven-year-olds from Abbey CE Academy, also joined the litter pick at Southbrook.

Futures colleagues with volunteers from charity Blue Box Belper and local councillors.

Charlotte added: “We collected a whole van full of rubbish, which was helped by all the partners coming together and working on each other’s lands, not just their own. It shows that teamwork between us all can show great results and impact the local communities.”