Heroes honoured at 2018 Northamptonshire Education Awards

Northamptonshire’s education heroes have been honoured at our annual awards.
The awards, run by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, Northants Telegraph and Daventry Express, took place last night (June 27) at Wicksteed Park in Kettering and celebrated our outstanding schools, and the people who make them great.
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!
Primary School of the Year – sponsored by the Northamptonshire Telegraph
Finalists:
Rushden Primary Academy
Hardingstone Academy
Mawsley Community Primary
Windmill Primary, Raunds
Our Lady’s of Walsingham Catholic Primary, Corby
St Andrews CE, Northampton
Grendon CE
The Bliss Charity School, Nether Heyford
Winner – Mawsley Community Primary School
One of the parents who nominated the school said: “I’m so glad my children went to this school and feel confident they have had the best educational grounding to their life. Would recommend Mawsley School to any parent.”
Secondary School of the Year – sponsored by Teach Northamptonshire
Winner – Wrenn Academy, Wellingborough
This year Wrenn Academy became the most improved school in Northamptonshire, based on the Government’s headline Progress 8 measure. This result has also been reflected in the school’s recent Ofsted inspection, where through the exceptional commitment from the staff and students, and the brilliant support of its parent body, has meant that a judgement of ‘serious weakness’ in late 2016, has now been upgraded to ‘good’ in all categories.
Principal Steve Elliott said: “We are committed to enabling every student here to fulfil themselves now and in the future and we will not stop striving to support our young people in being ambitious and adventurous.”
Inspirational Teaching Award – sponsored by Wellingborough School.
Finalists:
Lesley Browning, Kingswood Academy, Corby
Sue Jennings, Little Harrowden Primary
Louise Blair, St Patrick’s Catholic Primary, Corby
Daniel Ives, Duston Eldean Primary
Tracey Brock, Daventry DSLV
Miss McGinty, Our Lady’s of Walsingham Catholic Primary, Corby
Mrs Geraghty, Our Lady’s of Walsingham Catholic Primary, Corby
Mrs Millers, Delapre Primary, Northampton
Lauren Jones, Moulton Primary
Felicity Pirie, Brixworth Primary
Lyndsey Roe
Winner – Lauren Jones
Lauren has a passion and a flair for dancing and three times throughout the year, she dedicates much of her own time to training a group of children in preparation for the county strictly come dancing awards. On top of this she is an inspirational and dedicated class teacher who is loved by all of her students and inspires them to strive to do their best. She is always bubbly, happy and smiling and has such a positive outlook on life!
Sporting Achievement – sponsored by The Qube Modular Buildings
Finalists:
Mr Dent, Our Lady’s of Walsingham Catholic Primary, Corby
Year 7 Football Team, Wootton Park School, Northampton
Winner – Year 7 Football Team, Wootton Park School
The Year 7 Girls were crowned county champions after successes against Sponne School and Caroline Chisholm School saw them travel to Northampton School for Boys for the final against Moulton School, which they won 2-1. This is the first year that the team have played together as Wootton Park School.
Unsung Hero Award
Finalists:
Amanda Cowley, Windmill Primary, Raunds
Steve Watson, Our Lady’s of Walsingham Catholic Primary, Corby
Angela Gibbins, Grendon CE
Gill Whyte, DSLV, Daventry
Mrs Hayes, Our Lady’s of Walsingham Catholic Primary, Corby
Julie Luddington
Mrs Geraghty, Our Lady’s of Walsingham Catholic Primary, Corby
Miss McGinty, Our Lady’s of Walsingham Catholic Primary, Corby
Winner – Amanda Cowley
Amanda Cowley is a Learning Mentor at Windmill Primary School, but Mrs Cowley is much more than that. She looks after families that need a little extra help, often working into the evening. She will write letters of support or help with filling in forms. She will always step up and attend meetings to take notes and minutes to help others and support them in anyway she can. On top of everything else she also coaches the gymnastic team, helping them to achieve a place at the county finals this year.
Special School or SEN Provision of the Year
Winner – Rowan Gate Primary, Wellingborough
The team go over and beyond for the pupils and they are truly inspirational. It is clear each child is really valued and the school celebrate each achievement together with such pride.
Community Award – sponsored by Wicksteed Park
Finalists:
Edward Harvey
Theatre in Education at Rushden Academy
Standens Barn Primary, Northampton
Dawn Sadler, Moulton Primary
Wootton Park School, Northampton
Jenny Lawrence, Ashurst Mews care home, Moulton
Winner – Theatre in Education at Rushden Academy
With the ever-increasing publicity around using social media, the academy’s sixth form performing arts students have written a play called Add Me about the dangers of using social media and making sure you know the person you are speaking to. Add Me has been a runaway success with a cast of nine students touring 28 primary schools, as well as performing at the Northamptonshire Safeguarding conference and to a packed Deco Theatre.
These dedicated students have now been invited by Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold to professionally film the play, which will be distributed nationally for other schools and groups to see.
The Year 13 students involved in ‘Add Me’ have all been offered university places to study drama, theatre, comedy writing or performance.
Inspirational Pupil Award
Finalists:
Kacper Laskowski, Standens Barn Primary, Northampton
Daisy May Blissett, Latimer Arts College, Barton Seagrave
Kaiden Wakefield
Immogen Roberts, Hospital & Outreach Education
Zoe Johnson, Hospital & Outreach Education
Winner – Kacper Laskowski
In 2017, Kacper became ill and was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a very rare blood disorder. He received urgent medical treatment in Nottingham, including nine weeks of chemotherapy.
Kacper eventually returned home and to school, while still making the journey to Nottingham, and later more locally, to receive further medical interventions, treatments and blood tests.
Despite being absent for most of Term 1 and 2 and the incredibly traumatic time both he and his family experienced, Kacper soon settled right back into school life and class routines, rekindled friendships and returned with such confidence and enthusiasm.
His school ethos is BEST (Brave, Enthusiastic, Safe and Thoughtful) and they continually strive for the children to demonstrate this when they are faced with adversity and new challenges in all areas of their lives.
Kacper is the epitome of BEST- he has demonstrated bravery in ways that many of us cannot comprehend.
He is an absolute credit to us as a school, his parents and family but, above all, to himself.
The University of Northampton Changemaker Award
Finalists:
Abbey Tortoishell
Joanne Vann
Theatre In Education at Rushden Academy
Jenny Lawrence, Ashurst Mews care home, Moulton
Winner – Theatre in Education
Lifetime Achievement Award – sponsored by The Bathroom Studio, Kettering
Finalists:
Angela Gibbins, Grendon CE Primary
Brenda Hunt, Delapre Learning Centre, Northampton
Evelyn Gibson, Our Lady’s of Walsingham Catholic School, Corby
Winner – Angela Gibbins
In July, Angela Gibbins retires from her teaching assistant role at Grendon CE Primary School after 25 years of unbroken service, leaving a legacy of pupils, past and present, who are better people for knowing her.
Pupils rarely think of Mrs Gibbins as a teaching assistant. Instead, they think of her in terms of her capacity to be their friend, counsellor, role model, champion and adopted grandmother, which is why her contribution to the lives of hundreds and hundreds of children over a quarter of a century cannot be neatly pigeonholed; nor can it be overstated.
Mrs Gibbins is part of the fabric of the school (she is the only member of staff who knows where the water stopcock is). She regales stories of the former heads, quirky ex teachers and lovable rogues who have graced the corridors of the school. Her long journey with the school has seen Ange contribute hugely to its sustained improvement: she will leave in the summer safe in the knowledge that the school is now recognised by Ofsted as an ‘outstanding’ place of learning and by Peterborough Diocese as an establishment that is ‘outstanding at meeting the needs of all learners.’
Wilson Browne award for excellence (chosen from all the winners of each category)
Winner – Kacper Laskowski