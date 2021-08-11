First brick laid at new development in Daventry

Andy McDermott, Orbit Homes regional managing director, was joined by mayor Karen Tweedale to lay the foundation stone at the first shared ownership unit at Micklewell Park in Daventry

The first brick has been laid at a new housing development in Daventry.

Orbit Homes regional managing director Andy McDermott was joined by Mayor of Daventry Karen Tweedale to lay the foundation stone at the first shared ownership unit at Micklewell Park.

Micklewell Park will consist of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five-bedroom houses. The first phase is scheduled to be completed in March 2023 and will include eight acres of newly planted woodland, 20 allotment spaces, electric car charging points, two bus stops, and land allocated for a brand-new primary school. Two further phases of the development will commence thereafter.

The scheme will create 450 homes which will be a mixture of rented, shared ownership and market sale properties. The Government-backed Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme is also available on market sale apartments and houses.

The new development is situated on the outskirts of Daventry, overlooking the village of Welton.

Mr McDermott said: "Micklewell Park is a mixed tenure scheme which has been designed to create a thriving new community, that not only provides a fantastic place to live, but becomes a destination in its own right.

“The scheme is situated on the northern outskirts of Daventry, with easy access to a variety of shops, restaurants, open green spaces and excellent transport links, making it an ideal location for first-time buyers, families or commuters. We are expecting a lot of interest in this new development, so I would encourage people to get in touch now and register early to avoid disappointment!”

Cllr Tweedale said: “Daventry is growing, with more and more families choosing to settle in this historic market town. These homes will deliver much needed housing for Daventry, whose lucky occupants will be welcomed into our wonderful community. It is therefore a great honour to mark such a significant milestone in these building works.”