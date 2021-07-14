Boost for Northamptonshire green energy schemes with Western Power Distribution's carbon emissions reduction pledge

Green energy schemes in Northamptonshire will be in line for funding after Western Power Distribution (WPD) signed up to a global carbon emissions reduction campaign.

The county's electricity supplier has joined the United Nations’ Race to Zero campaign, which is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest.

Furthermore, the firm has committed to become a carbon neutral business by 2028 - 22 years ahead of the UK Government and UN’s targets.

Photo: Google

Chief executive Phil Swift said: “WPD has always been an innovator in the industry, and I am pleased to confirm that we have pledged the strongest net zero commitment announced by any network operator so far.

"Our innovation programme is working on the latest energy network technologies and techniques to help achieve the government’s net zero ambitions.

"I am looking forward to continuing our work to ensure a greener future not only for WPD, but for the communities we serve.”

The pledge means investment totalling £1 million will be made at Northampton and Watford Gap motorway services, to upgrade and build new electrical infrastructure and substations.

The schemes add 16 megawatts of extra network capacity for demand – enough to connect up to 300 rapid electric vehicle chargers, capable of charging cars in around 15 minutes, or 11,000 home electric vehicle chargers in the area.

As well as increasing network capacity to allow for greater demand on the electricity network, the investment will also enable the connection of new generation, from sources such as wind and solar, according to WPD.