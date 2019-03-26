Empty Daventry hotel on the market with £7million price tag

A Daventry hotel that has been empty for over a decade is on sale for £7 million.

The Landmark Hotel's freehold has of 148 bedrooms, "extensive banqueting and conference facilities" across a 7.44-acre site.

Andrew Whelan of leisure property agents Fleurets is overseeing the marketing process.

He said: “We fully anticipate that the property will remain as a hotel after purchase, however, due to its highly visible location we believe there may be further development opportunities to introduce a retail element or food offer.”

The Landmark Hotel was developed by the present owners, Property Investments (Development) Ltd, in 1976.

The original 100-bedroom hotel was extended in 1985 to provide an additional suite of 48 rooms.

The hotel was closed in 2008 for refurbishment but did not re-open due to personal reasons.