Emergency services rescue missing Northamptonshire man in his 80s after he fell in ditch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is his 80s, who went missing from a rural Northamptonshire village, was rescued by emergency services after he fell in a ditch.

The man was reported missing from a rural village at midday on Saturday (June 22), after he went out for a walk and did not return.

Police officers were deployed to the area to try and find him, searching his home and the surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers then checked CCTV in the area and managed to locate him on some of the cameras, allowing them find the direction he had taken.

Northamptonshire Police and search and rescue volunteers help to find the man. (File picture).

The search went on into the night, alongside Northamptonshire Search and Rescue volunteers, and the missing man was located the next day at about 9am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He had fallen into a ditch, was wet and unable to move, and was covered in sting marks and small cuts from the vegetation around him. However thankfully, he was not seriously injured, and after being checked out at the local hospital, he was discharged safe and well.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Glenn added: “I am so pleased that we managed to locate this man safe and well and I want to thank the response officers involved for the determination and care they demonstrated throughout the search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also want to pay special thanks to our partners at Northamptonshire Search and Rescue for their part in this search. They are invaluable.