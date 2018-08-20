Emergency services fun day to be held in Daventry

A fire investigation dog, emergency rescue demonstrations, police and fire vehicles, drone displays and face painting will be among the many attractions at a fun day to be held in Daventry next week.

An emergency services day of fun will be held on Wednesday, August 22 at DSLV E-Act Academy in Hawke Road as part of Operation Unite, which is a partnership project to tackle arson and anti-social behaviour in and around the town centre.

The operation is being led by the Arson Task Force and Daventry District Council’s Community Safety Partnership to help bring the community together in confronting arson and anti-social behaviour.

The aim of the day is to provide some summer fun while providing the opportunity for people to engage with the emergency services about issues in the area.

Andy Evans of the Arson Task Force said: "There will be plenty of activities for people of all ages to enjoy at the emergency services day of fun.

"Not only will it be a great opportunity for us to do our work and hand out important safety information relating to arson and anti-social behaviour, but it will give local people a good chance to enjoy all the day has to offer."

The day will run from 10am to 4pm, with scheduled activities including:

11am: A crew from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) demonstration of a rescue, following a staged road traffic collision

Midday: Drone demonstration

2pm: Rescue demonstration following staged road traffic collision

3pm: Demonstration of work by NFRS’ fire investigation dog

A day of community action will also take place the following day (Thursday, August 23) where members of the Arson Task Force and Daventry District Council’s Community Safety Partnership will be calling on local people, carrying out questionnaires about issues and sharing fire safety advice with those who live on the Southbrook estate.

The Community Safety Partnership brings together organisations including Daventry District Council, South Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Police, NFRS, Northamptonshire County Council, Nene Clinical Commissioning Group, Futures Housing Group and others to reduce crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour within the community.